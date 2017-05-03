WATCH: First Trailer For ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming Marvel’s The Defenders.

The Defenders is the culmination of the previously released Marvel original series on Netflix.

Marvel’s The Defenders stars Charlie Cox, (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist). Additional cast members include Academy-Award nominated actress Sigourney Weaver (Alexandra), Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

The Netflix original series launches on August 18, 2017.

