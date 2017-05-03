WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Lagunitas Brewing Company Announced Their Summer Concert Series

May 3, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Lagunitas Brewing Company

Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma has announced an extensive list of bands for their Live at Lagunitas concert series.

You can enjoy some local food and beer along with music in the LaguMiniAmphitheatrette.

All the shows are fee and 21+ but they are ticketed so make not of the ticket release date.

Here are the dates:

6/6 Low Cut Connie (Tickets released 5/16)

6/12 The White Buffalo (Tickets released 5/22)

6/27 Tank and The Bangas (Tickets released 6/6)

7/11 Cherry Glazerr (Tickets released 6/20)

7/18 BADBADNOTGOOD (Tickets released 6/27)

7/25 Whitney (Tickets released 7/5)

8/7 James McMurtry (Tickets released 7/17)

8/21 SUPER SPECIAL GUEST! (Tickets released 7/31)

8/28 Lake Street Dive (Tickets released 8/7)

9/11 Mavis Staples (Tickets released 8/21)

9/19 Nick Waterhouse (Tickets released 8/29)

10/3 Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears (Tickets released 9/12)

Get details and plan your trip at lagunitas.com.

