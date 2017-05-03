Here Is Why Your Instagram Is Flooded With Red Bathing Suits

UPDATE 3:00 PM PDT

The company has posted the code for users along with some restrictions to the “free’ swimsuit. The code appears to work with the shipping and handling running $12. We’ll have to wait and see how people like their suits in a few weeks.

A social media campaign by Sacramento area’s Sunny Co Clothing for a free bathing suit has taken over the internet.

The post promises that if you re-post and tag the photo you will get a code for a free bathing suit. The only catch is that you’ll have to pay shipping and handling.

And as of publication, there appear to be tens of thousands of users that have shared the post and are waiting on their codes.

From a scroll through the comments, a lot of people think this is a scam and it remains to be seen what the actual cost of the ‘free’ suit will be after shipping and handling.

There may be s sea of red bathing suits dotting the beaches this summer.

Stay tuned!

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.