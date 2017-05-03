Here Is Why Your Instagram Is Flooded With Red Bathing Suits

UPDATE 3:00 PM PDT
The company has posted the code for users along with some restrictions to the “free’ swimsuit. The code appears to work with the shipping and handling running $12. We’ll have to wait and see how people like their suits in a few weeks.
GAMETIME! Promo Rules As Follows: 1. No Exchanges/Returns, All Promo Orders Final. 2. Code Valid for 24 hr. only, No Exceptions. 3. Due to the viral volume of participants, we reserve the right to cap the promotion if deemed necessary. 4. Participants must pay Shipping & Handling 5. Due to the overwhelming volume of orders we will work as fast as we can to process + ship (approx. 3-6 weeks) but there may be delays. 6. Promo Code will only work for Participants who reposted and tagged us. 7. Shout out to @twazerapp for sponsoring this promotion. 8. Promo Code: Sunny Xoxo, Sunny Team
A social media campaign by Sacramento area’s Sunny Co Clothing for a free bathing suit has taken over the internet.
The post promises that if you re-post and tag the photo you will get a code for a free bathing suit. The only catch is that you’ll have to pay shipping and handling.
And as of publication, there appear to be tens of thousands of users that have shared the post and are waiting on their codes.
From a scroll through the comments, a lot of people think this is a scam and it remains to be seen what the actual cost of the ‘free’ suit will be after shipping and handling.
There may be s sea of red bathing suits dotting the beaches this summer.
Stay tuned!
Sharing is Caring 💕 EVERYONE that reposts and tags us in this picture within the next 24 HOURS will receive a FREE Pamela Sunny Suit 👙👏🏻 Offer only valid in 🇺🇸 Promo ends 5/3/17 @ 3pm MST *Must pay shipping+handling 💸 This promotion is sponsored by @twazerapp After 24 hr. everyone who reposted and tagged us will be receiving a code and they will be able to use it on our website for the free check out 💕 xoxo, Sunny Team
