WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.02.2017

May 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.02.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional monologue about his new son’s heart condition, a love triangle between Ellen and Portia fighting over Drew Barrymore, Warriors game on tonight, Kentucky Derby coming up, and the sexiest careers!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –The writer’s strike, Stern concerts June 25th, gong show with Mike Myers rumor, fyre festival lawsuit, Travis Scott concert gets people injured, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrate with their twins, May Day rallies, Warriors vs Utah, Mother’s Day spending, recreating childhood photos, and texts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Met Gala red carpet, Johnny Depp suing his former business managers, a few fast facts, and a lady hides stuff!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live