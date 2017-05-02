Kylie Jenner Takes An Epic Star-Studded Bathroom Selfie At The Met Gala

NEW YORK (RADIO ALICE) – On Monday night, Kylie Jenner posted her “annual bathroom selfie” from the Met Gala in New York City.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The selfie includes Kylie, her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Along with Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Academy Award-winner Brie Larson.

Larson later posted on Instagram that she “had to go to the bathroom and ended up famous.”

The photo came in spite of a so-called ban on selfies at The Met. In 2015, the New York Post reported that the guests were told not to take photos with their phones for use on social media. Countless photos taken during Monday night’s event showed the rule was very much disregarded.



