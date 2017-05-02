Did Selena Gomez Hint at Another Season of ’13 Reasons Why’?

INGLEWOOD, CA (RADIO ALICE) – While on the red carpet at WE Day California, a youth empowerment event held at The Forum in Southern California, E! News asked Selena Gomez what she thought about the success of her Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

“I believed in the project for so long and I understood what the message was.” the pop star said. “I just wanted it to come across in a way that kids would be frightened, but confused—in a way that they would talk about it because it’s something that’s happening all the time. So, I’m overwhelmed that’s it’s doing as well as it’s doing.”

When asked if she would do another season, Gomez replied with a coy smile “…maybe. I don’t know”

13 Reasons Why was filmed in the Bay Area. Marin County featured some of the homes of the characters, while parts of Downtown Vallejo was the backdrop of some of the fictional businesses in the series.

Gomez is an executive producer of the hit Netflix series.



