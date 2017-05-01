Stern Grove Festival Announces 80th Free Summer Concert Series

The annual Stern Grove Festival (19th Ave. and Sloat in San Francisco) is back for their 80th season of admission-free concerts.
The Stern Grove Festival Association is a non-profit cultural organization that provides us free concerts every summer Sunday at the outdoor amphitheater at Sigmund Stern Grove.
Here’s the 2017 lineup:
- June 25 – Kool & The Gang, Quinn DeVeaux
- July 2 – Nicki Bloom & The Gramblers, Fantastic Negrito
- July 9 – The San Francisco Symphony
- July 16 – Eric Burdon and the Animals, The Stone Foxes
- July 23 – Los Angeles Azules featuring Jay De La Cueva and Ximena Sariñana, Ensambles Ballet Folklórico de San Francisco
- July 30 – San Francisco Ballet
- August 6 – Amadou & Mariam, Ibibio Sound Machine
- August 13 – War, Malo
- August 20 – Brazilian Girls, Moon Hooch
- August 27 – Mavis Staples, Kev Choice Ensemble
Get more details on Stern Grove and the free shows all summer at www.sterngrove.org.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.