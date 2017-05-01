Stern Grove Festival Announces 80th Free Summer Concert Series

The annual Stern Grove Festival (19th Ave. and Sloat in San Francisco) is back for their 80th season of admission-free concerts.

The Stern Grove Festival Association is a non-profit cultural organization that provides us free concerts every summer Sunday at the outdoor amphitheater at Sigmund Stern Grove.

Here’s the 2017 lineup:

June 25 – Kool & The Gang, Quinn DeVeaux

July 2 – Nicki Bloom & The Gramblers, Fantastic Negrito

July 9 – The San Francisco Symphony

July 16 – Eric Burdon and the Animals, The Stone Foxes

July 23 – Los Angeles Azules featuring Jay De La Cueva and Ximena Sariñana, Ensambles Ballet Folklórico de San Francisco

July 30 – San Francisco Ballet

August 6 – Amadou & Mariam, Ibibio Sound Machine

August 13 – War, Malo

August 20 – Brazilian Girls, Moon Hooch

August 27 – Mavis Staples, Kev Choice Ensemble

Get more details on Stern Grove and the free shows all summer at www.sterngrove.org.

@lamisanegra at #sterngrovefest A post shared by Stern Grove Festival (@sterngrovefestival) on Jul 24, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.