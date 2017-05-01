Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.01.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.28.2017

6-7am –Scott Baio’s wife fires back standing up for her man, the ‘White House Correspondents Dinner’, the ‘Not the White House Correspondents Dinner’, new laws to ban the salary question during an interview, and the ten worst jobs now!

7-8am –Kelly Rippa’s new co-host, the writers strike, the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards, a reality show with Prince’s family might be coming soon, Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe’s marriage certificate hits auction, being fired can hurt more than a breakup, and drinking beer for pain relief!

8-9am –Gwen Stefani ruptures eardrum and cancels Las Vegas performance, Ringly – the smart accessory for balance and peace of mind, ‘Orange is the New Black’ got hacked, ‘Roseanne’ getting revival in 2018, McDonald’s getting rid of Hi-C Orange drink, and a couple fast-facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

