Niall Horan Announces New Single ‘Slow Hands’

May 1, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Niall Horan

Niall Horan has announced a new single titled “Slow Hands.”

It’s the second solo offering from the former One Direction singer after dropping “This Town” late last year.

“I know you’ve been waiting and I’m delighted to announce my new single ‘Slow Hands’ will be out 4th May ! can’t wait for you all to hear it,” the singer tweeted.

Check out the cover art below.

