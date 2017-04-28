VIDEO: The Running Mates On Sarah And Vinnie

Duo The Running Mates joined Sarah and Vinnie in the studio before their performance tonight at Bottom Of The Hill with Picture Atlantic. To add the experience … Julie Lavery is Sarah’s niece!

The Running Mates are an indie pop/rock duo made up of Julie Lavery and Spencer Broschard. The pair met while attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. Their strong musical chemistry soon became apparent and they began writing together. After a few years spent honing their writing and performance skills, The Running Mates were born. By mixing powerful, thought provoking lyrics with catchy guitar riffs and dueling melodies, The Running Mates are bringing back music with feeling.

Learn more about The Running Mates at https://therunningmates.com.