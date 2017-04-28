The (Absurdly Expensive) Fyre Festival Gets Postponed After Many Problem

What was billed as “once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the Islands of the Exumas” turned into a disaster that played out over social media.

The Fyre Festival was planned to be a luxury two-weekend festival put on by rapper Ja Rule. Tickets prices started at $5,000 to spend the weekend on Great Exuma while being entertained by headliners like Blink-182, Disclosure, and Major Lazer.

Sounds great right? Well, it was not.

The amenities were less than luxurious …

Then Blink-182 backed out of the festival …

Now the entire festival has been postponed.

In a message posted on the festival website, organizers acknowledged the many problems with the festival and pledged to make it work at a later date.

Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can. We ask that guests currently on-island do not make their own arrangements to get to the airport as we are coordinating those plans. We are working to place everyone on complimentary charters back to Miami today; this process has commenced and the safety and comfort of our guests is our top priority. The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if and when we are able to create the high- quality experience we envisioned. We ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation during this difficult time as we work as quickly and safely as we can to remedy this unforeseeable situation. We will continue to provide regular updates via email to our guests and via our official social media channels as they become available. –The Fyre Festival Team

