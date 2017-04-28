Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.28.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Sarah’s Niece and her boyfriend come in to perform a song for us, United settles their lawsuit, and David Dao and United Airlines reach ‘amicable’ settlement after viral video incident!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –John Mayer & Dave Chappelle announce San Francisco shows with strict phone ban, Jay Z and Beyonce cant find a house to buy, and is it good or bad parenting!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –A class at Berkeley to teach the language of Game of Thrones, sex education in the bedroom, Taco Bell’s five course meal, and ‘Wonder Woman’!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!