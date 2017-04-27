Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.27.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –R.I.P. Jonathan Demme, Oscar-winning director of The ‘Silence of the Lambs’ has died at 73, the 911 call from Chris Soules was released, getting stuck on the tarmac, a couple airplane stories, and Ann Coulter cancels her own speech!

7-8am –Johnny Depp’s ex-biz managers hit back at twenty five million dollars over the fraud lawsuit, a couple Winnie the Pooh coming out, the huge ESPN lay off, a few fast facts, a new product from Amazon, and would you rather!

8-9am –R.I.P. Jonathan Demme, R. Kelly sued by Mississippi deputy over alleged affair with man’s wife, having sex for food, and the best colleges to attend(for the buck)!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we finally peak for the week: Jeremiah Tower Doc ‘The Last Magnificent’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

