Johnny Depp Surprises Fans On The Pirates of the Caribbean Ride At Disneyland

April 27, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The star of the film series was also the star of the ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

In what was surely a publicity stunt for the upcoming film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Depp took to the ride decked out in his Captain Jack Sparrow costume.

 

 

 

 

 

 
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26th.

 

