First Look At Helen Mirren In Winchester Mystery House Film

April 27, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Helen Mirren, Sarah Winchester, Winchester Mystery House

CBS Films has released the first picture of Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester.

The Academy Award winner will be joined by Jason Clark (The Great Gatsby), Sarah Snook (Black Mirror) and Angus Sampson (Fargo, Mad Max: Fury Road) and directing duo The Spierig Brothers (Undead, Daybreakers) in telling the story behind San Jose’s infamously haunted Winchester Mystery House.

Shooting has begun in Australia and will also include shooting on location in San Jose.

PHOTOS: The New Room Found At Winchester Mystery House In San Jose

Winchester will hit theaters in March of 2018.

 

feet First Look At Helen Mirren In Winchester Mystery House FilmBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

