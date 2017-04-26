Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.26.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Last male northern white rhino joins Tinder to raise money, Chris Soules the bachelor, Erin Moran’s brother launches withering attack on ‘Tiny’ ‘Coward’ Scott Baio, Adam Levine dedicates ‘Hey Jude’ to Christina Grimmie, and Tourism director at age 61 was fired after she accidentally live-streamed herself naked on her entire town’s Instagram page!

7-8am –Dr. Luke is no longer the CEO of Sony’s Kemosabe Records amid Kesha war, a few Disney releases stuff, taxying in the sky, new jeans that are super dirty and expensive, and the fifty worst cars of all time!

8-9am –A possible Hollywood writing strike, a new development in the Bachelor hit and run, Amanda Crew (from ‘Silicon Valley’) tweets about getting sext message and penis pic from complete stranger, Marshawn Lynch is joining the Las Vegas Raiders, stealthing, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are in Rome on a tour, and why a lady calls the cops!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

