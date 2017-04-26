Demi Lovato Posts Photo from Time 100 Gala

By Jon Wiederhorn

Demi Lovato has posted a photo of herself attending the 13th annual Time 100 Gala. The event, which celebrated Time magazine’s yearly list of the world’s most influential people took place on Tuesday (April 25) at Lincoln Center in New York City, and Lovato and John Legend performed at the event.

Both were chosen for the prestigious list, which was announced last week and came out in this week’s issue. Other musicians and artists honored this year by Time were Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, and James Corden. See the full list of influential people here and view the five different covers for the magazine here.

Current members of the Time 100 club that attended the Gala were David Adjaye, Riz Ahmed, Thelma Aldana, Natalie Batalha, Samantha Bee, Bob Bland, Jason Blum, Gretchen Carlson, George Church, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Fan Bingbing, Ashley Graham, Gavin Grimm, Barry Jenkins, Leslie Jones, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Barbara Lynch, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Tom Perez, Sarah Paulson, Ryan Reynolds, Margot Robbie, RuPaul, Raed Saleh, Linda Sarsour, Cindy Sherman, Raf Simons, Bernard J. Tyson, Hamdi Ulukaya and Colson Whitehead, among others.