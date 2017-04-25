WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ And ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Release Dates Revealed

April 25, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones, Lucasfilm, Star Wars, Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm revealed the release dates for the next films for Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

The yet untitled Star Wars: Episode IX is set for release on May 24, 2019 with Oakland-raised Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Safety Not Guaranteed) in the director’s seat.

The fifth installment in the Indiana Jones series, though some would argue that Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull doesn’t exist, will drop on July 10, 2020. Indiana Jones 5 will include Harrison Ford in the iconic role and Steven Spielberg as director.

 

feet Star Wars: Episode IX And Indiana Jones 5 Release Dates RevealedBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live