Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.25.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –More on the death of Erin Moran, Andie MacDowell does her first nudity scene for ‘Love After Love’ role ‘had no effect on me’, another celebrity not willing to take pictures with you, Warriors tickets going on sale soon, and some really interesting facts about one the French Presidential Candidates!

7-8am –Elton John cancels his next two months worth of shows, Aaron Hernandez family will get all three suicide notes to be delivered day of NFL player’s funeral, and the modern day version of the “bases”!

8-9am –Our very own Scott Capurro joins the show, Dale Earnhardt Jr to retire after 2017 season, what is considered to be low income in the bay area, a man rescues beer, the best tourist attractions in America!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

