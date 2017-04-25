THE OFFICIAL 2017 LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FESTIVAL LINE-UP IS HERE!

It’s going to be another AMAZING year at the LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FESTIVAL September 22, 23 and 24 in downtown Las Vegas! The official 2017 lineup was just announced, and we know you’ll want to jump on getting your tickets.

STARRING:

MUSE – GORILLAZ – CHANCE THE RAPPER – LORDE – BLINK 182 – THE XX – SCHOOLBOY Q AND MORE!

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL TICKETS GO ON SALE THURSDAY APRIL 27 @ 10 AM AT

lifeisbeautiful.com

ALICE SENDS YOU TO LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

We’re giving away FOUR Grand Prize LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL VIP trips to Las Vegas. Each package includes roundtrip airfare for you and a guest, three glorious nights at a hotel in Las Vegas … and a pair of 3-day Life is Beautiful VIP passes.

WIN ALL THIS WEEK AT 4:05 PM BY LISTENING TO JAYN. Listen at 4:05 PM for the Jayn to give the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 into the Alice studio will instantly win a Grand Prize trip to be our guest at the 2017 LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL Festival in downtown Las Vegas. THAT’S ALL WEEK LONG! OFFICIAL RULES

IT’S A BEAUTIFUL THING WHEN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS IS TOTALLY TRANSFORMED!

Returning for the fifth year, the annual festival will transform the heart of Downtown Las Vegas into a fully immersive celebration of music, art, food and ideas, Sept. 22 – 24. Festivalgoers will enjoy three full days of performances by marquee musicians, numerous works of art by internationally known artists, standup performances by top comedians, dishes from Las Vegas’ top restaurants and thought-provoking speakers.

AND FYI. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL was recently named “Music Festival of the Year” by Pollstar, Plus LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL has easy access to conveniences, hotels, bars. Check out everything ‘beautiful’ at www.lifeisbeautiful.com.