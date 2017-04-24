Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.24.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –‘Happy Days’ actress Erin Moran dead at 56, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef: Paulie Giganti found dead at age thirty six in home, Caitlyn Jenner opens up to Diane Sawyer about her life two years after coming out, French Presidential candidates cast their votes, frozen hash brown recall due to possible ‘extraneous golf ball materials’, a survey about restaurants, and being stuck to the phone!

7-8am –Kenny G plays a live show on a plane, David Hasselholf “raps” on the soundtrack for the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie, the big signs you’re marrying the wrong person, and the big fight on the American Airlines flight!

8-9am –Amber Heard puts Johnny Depp in rearview mirror for Tesla founder Elon Musk, planning Bryn’s wedding live on the air, Rebecca black released a new song, the French presidential candidates have been narrowed down, and why a few firemen had to stop at Walmart!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

