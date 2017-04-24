Get A Free Burger Today At Super Duper

Bay Area’s own Super Duper is celebrating “Super Duper Day” by giving away free burgers!
Starting today at 3 PM, the eco-friendly burger joint will give 100 free burgers to the first 100 customers at all of its Bay Area locations.
You can also feel good about the meal choice because Super Duper Burgers will also be giving back to the community.
In light of the current political climate, we feel it’s imperative that we continue to do what we can to bolster our community. We’ve selected organizations that align with our core beliefs and values—and those that support the following causes and groups: education; the environment; the restaurant industry; women; immigrants; the LGBT community; homeless San Franciscans.
Super Duper Burgers Locations:
San Francisco – Metreon
783 Mission Street
Between 4th and Yerba Buena
415 882 1750
San Francisco – Castro
2304 Market Street
415 558 8123
San Francisco – FiDi
346 Kearny Street
415 677 9936
San Francisco – Lower FiDi
98 Mission Street
Between Spear & Steuart
415 974 1200
San Francisco – Downtown
721 Market Street, Between 3rd & 4th
415 538 3437
San Francisco – Marina
2201 Chestnut Street at Pierce
415 931 6258
Novato
Hamilton Marketplace, 5800 Nave Dr
Suite C
415 382 1980
Mill Valley / Drive Thru
430 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
415 380 8555
South Bay
Westfield Valley Fair
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd
408 985 1352
Los Gatos
15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Building 3
408 356 0684
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.