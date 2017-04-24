Get A Free Burger Today At Super Duper

Bay Area’s own Super Duper is celebrating “Super Duper Day” by giving away free burgers!

Starting today at 3 PM, the eco-friendly burger joint will give 100 free burgers to the first 100 customers at all of its Bay Area locations.

You can also feel good about the meal choice because Super Duper Burgers will also be giving back to the community.

In light of the current political climate, we feel it’s imperative that we continue to do what we can to bolster our community. We’ve selected organizations that align with our core beliefs and values—and those that support the following causes and groups: education; the environment; the restaurant industry; women; immigrants; the LGBT community; homeless San Franciscans.

Super Duper Burgers Locations:

San Francisco – Metreon

783 Mission Street

Between 4th and Yerba Buena

415 882 1750

San Francisco – Castro

2304 Market Street

415 558 8123

San Francisco – FiDi

346 Kearny Street

415 677 9936

San Francisco – Lower FiDi

98 Mission Street

Between Spear & Steuart

415 974 1200

San Francisco – Downtown

721 Market Street, Between 3rd & 4th

415 538 3437

San Francisco – Marina

2201 Chestnut Street at Pierce

415 931 6258

Novato

Hamilton Marketplace, 5800 Nave Dr

Suite C

415 382 1980

Mill Valley / Drive Thru

430 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

415 380 8555

South Bay

Westfield Valley Fair

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd

408 985 1352

Los Gatos

15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Building 3

408 356 0684

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.