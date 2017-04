Jayn led a Q&A with Ruth B on the StubHub stage in the Alice Lounge.

The two chatted about Ruth B’s writing style, her favorite way to perform, and more.

They also talked about her love of the Unicorn Frappuccino and how Jayn stealthy got one into the green room pre-performance.

Ruth B’s debut album Safe Haven is out May 5 – pre-order at ruthbofficial.com.