‘The X-Files’ Is Returning For Another Season

Viewers are getting another season of Mulder and Scully!

That’s right, Fox Television has announced that The X-Files are returning for a 10 episode season in 2017-2018 season. Also returning are stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson with executive producer Chris Carter.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators, these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide. Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”

The series will reportedly take place in the time between the 2008 movie The X-Files: I Want to Believe and last year’s mini-series.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.