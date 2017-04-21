Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.21.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The death anniversary of Prince, Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in his car, the hottest redheads, “Hot Chocolate” speaks up, some facts about Earth Day, and a very action packed first date!

7-8am –Comedian Mo Mandel joins the show, Berkeley cancels Ann Coulter speech but she rejects the cancellation, and how a man tries to cure his constipation!

8-9am –Paris gunman who killed police officer known to security forces, the unicorn frappuccino, the ugliest state, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

