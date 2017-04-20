VIDEO: ‘The Promise’ and ‘Fate Of The Furious’ Movie Review

A shared Armenian heritage sparks attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry as the Ottoman Empire crumbles into war-torn chaos in late 1914. Conflicting passions must be deferred as they join forces to get themselves and their people to safety. The Promise stars Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, Christian Bale and is directed by Terry George.

With most of the Fast crew either retired or exonerated, the globe-trotting team has found some semblance of a normal life. They soon face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces one to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop Cipher from unleashing chaos. The Fate Of The Furious stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Scott Eastwood and is directed by F. Gary Gray.