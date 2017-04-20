Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.20.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The prettiest woman in Hollywood right now according to people, the amazing Golden State Warriors, and emojis!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Bill O’Reilly got the boot, Prince’s ‘Deliverance’ EP removed from streaming services, Richard Simmons says he is not missing contrary to breakout podcast, Ann Coulter vows to speak at Berkeley after university cancels her appearance, man who lost his wallet at reading festival fourteen years ago learns group who found it hold annual drinking game in his honour after one messages him!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –A few things that happened today in history, AM Radio Stations missing in electric BMW cars, a few fast facts, and eating habits!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we finally peak for the week with a movie review: ‘The Promise’ and ‘The Fate of The Furious’! Also, find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!