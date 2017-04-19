WATCH: Trailer For ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 3

Trailer for the third season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is here.

This season with GED in hand Kimmy heads off to college while the rest of the cast face turmoil of their own.

In the Season 3 premiere, Kimmy finds herself in an unfamiliar position with the Reverend back in her life. Titus returns from his cruise and auditions for an exciting new role. Lillian has to break up with her boyfriend Robert Durst.

Season 3 will feature the return of guest stars Fred Armisen, David Cross, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris and new additions like Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, and Maya Rudolph.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 drops May 19 on Netflix.

