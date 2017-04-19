Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.19.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Aaron Hernandez suicide, Richard Simmons hospitalized in California after battling severe indigestion, Oprah rushed to safety, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kristian Nairn may enter politics over Northern Ireland same-sex marriage ban, what happens when a boyfriend crosses the line, and Adidas apologizes after sending ‘You Survived’ email to Boston Marathon finishers!
7-8am –Ikea might open restaurants, McDonald’s employees stalled Facebook killer called 9-1-1 while holding his order of fries, why you DO NOT want a tax return, who gets the money in a jackpot scenario, building computers, and how many people consider one night stands cheating!
8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show, IKEA plans to open restaurants for all the IKEA food lovers out there, the best cities in America, and a few fast facts!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!
