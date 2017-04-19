Julia Roberts Named People’s Most Beautiful Woman For 2017

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) — For a record breaking fifth time, ‘Pretty Woman‘ actress Julia Roberts is named People Magazine’s “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” of 2017.

Roberts tells People’s editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle that she’s “very flattered” with the whole experience. The 49-year-old actress graced the cover in 1991, 2000, 2005, 2010 and now in 2017.

She was only 23-years-old when she first made the “Most Beautiful” cover, breaking out in Steel Magnolias, Pretty Woman and Sleeping with the Enemy. In 2001, Roberts cemented her A-List status by capturing the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Erin Brockovich.

With an optimists’ eye, Roberts says “I think I’m currently peaking.”



People’s 28th annual “World’s Most Beautiful” double-issue hits newsstands this Friday.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.