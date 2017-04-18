Single Day Tickets And Line-up Released For Colossal Clusterfest

Comedy Central presents Colossal Clusterfest on June 2 – 4 at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Single day tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10 AM. Get details and tickets at clusterfest.com.
FRIDAY TALENT
Kevin Hart
Sarah Silverman & Friends
Ice Cube
T.J. Miller
Gorburger Live with T.J. Miller
Lil Dicky
Pete Davidson
Natasha Leggero
Moshe Kasher
Ty Segall
Beautiful Anonymous with Chris Gethard
Rory Scovel
Beth Stelling
Liza Treyger
Aparna Nancherla
James Davis
Jay Larson
Michelle Buteau
Nick Vatterott
Great Good Fine Ok
The Plastic Cup Boyz: Will “Spank” Horton & Na’im Lynn
D Styles and Shortkut Members of Invisibl Skratch Piklz
Chili con Carnival with Chefs Sarah & Evan Rich, Matthew Accarrino, and Binging with
Babish
SATURDAY TALENT
Bill Burr
Chromeo
Hannibal Buress
Broad City
“Wayne’s World” 25th Anniversary Live Read with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer
Bob Odenkirk: No Singing!
Chris Hardwick
Fred Armisen
SuperJam feat. Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz
Vince Staples
Tig Notaro
Pete Davidson
Natasha Leggero
Moshe Kasher
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Rachel Bloom
HOW DID THIS GET MADE? With Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael
2 Dope Queens
Kyle Kinane
Ron Funches
Roy Wood Jr.
Chris Gethard
Big Jay Oakerson
Dan Soder
Goddamn Comedy Jam
Joe DeRosa
Rory Scovel
Beth Stelling
Martha Kelly
The New Negroes
Liza Treyger
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle
Trevor Moore
Jak Knight
James Adomian
Tainted Love: 1980’s Time Machine Dance Party: 80’s-themed comedy sets by James Adomian,
Rachel Bloom, Chris Gethard and more
Theme Park Improv Feat.
Ian Brennan, John Michael Higgins, Jessica Makinson, Cole Stratton, Janet Varney, Matt Walsh and special guest monologist Fred Armisen
James Davis
Naomi Ekperigin
Jay Larson
Jake Weisman
Matt Ingebretson
Michelle Buteau
Escort
Solomon Georgio
Yamaneika Saunders
Nick Vatterott
Eliot Glazer
Madaila
Matt FX
SUNDAY TALENT
Jerry Seinfeld
Tegan and Sara
Hannibal Buress
Princess
Anthony Jeselnik
Lizzo
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Anna Faris is Unqualified
2 Dope Queens
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee – A Q&A featuring Jerry Seinfeld
Jidenna
Alaska Thunderf**k, Bob the Drag Queen, Ginger Minj, Jujubee
Ron Funches
Hasan Minhaj
Politically Re-Active: W. Kamau Bell & Hari Kondabolu
Roy Wood Jr.
Nate Bargatze
The Bonfire w/ Big Jay Oakerson & Dan Soder
Joe DeRosa
Martha Kelly
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle
Trevor Moore
Jak Knight
Jo Firestone
James Adomian
Lunches with Funches: Giggles & Nibbles with Ron Funches & Friends
Naomi Ekperigin
Jake Weisman
Matt Ingebretson
Solomon Georgio
Jenny Zigrino
Yamaneika Saunders
Chris Garcia
D Styles and Shortkut Members of Invisibl Skratch Piklz
ManBearPig Roast featuring Chefs Melissa King & Brooke Williamson