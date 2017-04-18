WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.18.2017

April 18, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Caitlyn Jenner’s new book, how Ice T has sex, traveling alone, things that are not cool, and stats about porn!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –The music-identifying app Shazam released a list of ‘The 10 Most Shazamed Songs of All Time’, Oprah loves bread, another teacher having sexual relations with a student, clear coffee, and how a kid learned how to drive!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Gwyneth Paltrow introduces “earthing”, the Situation might be locked up for a while for tax evasion, a special whore house, the most popular slang term from each year, and how you can add time to your life!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live