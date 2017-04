Alice presents Ruth B … coming to the Alice Lounge for a special private performance. Live on the StubHub stage. StubHub. Your ticket out.

WIN YOUR WAY IN.

Listen to Jayn (thru 4/20) at 4:05p and 5:05p for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Callers 9, 7 and 3 will each receive a pair of passes into the Alice Lounge on April 21 for a private performance with Ruth B and special Facebook Live interview with Jayn courtesy of Columbia Records.