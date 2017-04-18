Listen To Sarah And Vinnie For A Chance To Win Your Way Into ‘Party After Dark’ At California Academy Of Sciences!

The Big Bang Gala: Party After Dark is one of the Bay Area’s most exciting parties, blending real science with delectable refreshments and inspired entertainment to thank friends of the Academy with one glorious evening. On this special night, we celebrate the Academy’s mission to Explore, Explain, and Sustain life on Earth. In addition to dessert and an open bar of inspired libations, Party After Dark guests will enjoy a DJ set by Hot Chip, a silent disco, gourmet food trucks, photo booths, and more! Tickets are tax deductible. Visit www.calacademy.org/partyafterdark for more info.

Here’s how to win:

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie weekdays April 19 – April 21. When you hear the cue, start dialing 800-400-FM97, and the ninth caller into the studio will win two tickets to Party After Dark, April 27 at California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park.