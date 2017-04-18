Kid Rock And Longtime Girlfriend Engaged

(RADIO ALICE) – After nearly a decade together, Kid Rock and his girlfriend Audrey Berry have finally got engaged, according to The Detroit Free Press. Rock popped the question sometime early this year.

TMZ managed to get hard evidence recently by catching Berry with the rock on her left hand at Kid Rock’s fan cruise. Apparently, she couldn’t stop looking at the engagement ring and smiling.

In 2006, Kid Rock married Pamela Anderson. But the marriage ended after just four months. This will be Berry’s second marriage as well.

