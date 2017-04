UK band BASTILLE Wild, Wild World Tour 2017 with Mondo Cozmo will be at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley this Sunday (April 23). Be Alice’s guest at the concert!

WIN TICKETS:

Listen to Jayn (4/17 – 4/20) at 6:05p for the cue to call and win. Then, be caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 to win a pair of tickets to the concert courtesy of Another Planet.

See Bastille Sunday April 25 at the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!