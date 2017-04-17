Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 4.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Previously on ‘Survivor’, Tyrese apologizes for misogynistic comments about women, the Golden State Warriors win game one, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –Prince Harry talks mental health struggle, ‘total chaos’ after Princess Diana’s death, the Golden Gate bridge net, and a revenge scheme done with Grindr!

8-9am –Melissa Etheridge reveals she gets high with her kids and says it brings her family together, a new musical based on ‘Friends’ is set to debut in New York City later, how the movies did in the box office, posting an actual murder video on Facebook, and the asscrack zipper pants!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

