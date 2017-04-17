Lady Gaga Shares First Look At ‘A Star Is Born’ Remake

(RADIO ALICE) – Just days after Lady Gaga stepped off the Coachella stage, the singer shared a photo from her new film, A Star Is Born on social media.

The Instagram shows the singer and her co-star Bradley Cooper playing the guitar. “I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend,” the caption reads. “I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen.”

This will be the fourth version of A Star Is Born. The original was released back in 1937 and starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. Then in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason. The 1976 version starred Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The Warner Bros remake marks Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut and also stars Sam Elliott and Andrew ‘Dice’ Clay. Gaga will be credited by her real name, Stefani Germanotta.

A Star Is Born tells the story of an up and coming star, guided by a seasoned pro who’s own career is headed downward.

The film is set to release in theaters on September 28, 2018.



