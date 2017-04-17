‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Slated To Bring James Gunn Back At The Helm

(RADIO ALICE) – The success of comic book movies has Marvel Studios greenlighting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when part two has not even hit theaters yet.

Writer and director James Gunn has already been tapped to start work on the third installment of the series. On Monday, Gunn posted on Facebook he will be back for the third “Guardians” movie.

“Vol. 3” will arrive in theaters after the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War is released in 2018. The “GOTG” films feature Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax and features the voices of Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theaters on May 5th.