Katy Perry Protested Marilyn Manson in Her Youth

By Robyn Collins

Katy Perry has revealed some interesting details about her life before she became a superstar. In a new interview, she opens up about the way she was brought up in a strict Christian home.

She admitted that sometimes she misses references and jokes because she wasn’t brought up listening to anything by Christian music,” she told Vogue. In fact, her family protested Madonna and Marilyn Manson at their concerts, passing out tracts that said, “How to Find God.”

Interestingly, it was one of those boycotting rallies that inspired a young Katheryn Hudson (her given name) to reevaluate the evils of pop and rock music.

Perry and her student pastor watched Marilyn Manson perform live after protesting one of his shows. Surprisingly, she found Manson’s show “really interesting and weird — I got it.”

As she found her voice and decided to pursue music, her values changed. While her family didn’t want her to socialize gay people, she had a life-changing experience at age 15 when she got the chance to see Queen live.

“I had never heard such an imaginative explanation of how to live,” Perry remembers. “That was my first perspective on that world, and I just loved it. I felt so free and accepted.”

And the next thing everyone knew, she “kissed a girl” and she “liked it.”