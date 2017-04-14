WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

It’s A Mountain Winery Music Weekend On Alice

April 14, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Michael Franti, Mountain Winery, Sheryl Crow, The Band Perry

Mountain Winery 2017 Season went on sale this week, so we’re celebrating with a Mountain Winery MUSIC weekend on Alice!

Win tickets to one of the 2017 summer concerts courtesy of Golden Voice including:

THE BAND PERRY – MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD – BLONDIE – SHERYL CROW AND MORE!

Here’s how to win:

Listen every from noon to 5 PM for your cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins!

MOUNTAIN WINERY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Grab the full line-up and purchase tickets at www.mountainwinery.com. See you on the Mountain!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live