By Abby Hassler

Chris Brown channels the King of Pop in his latest music video for his single “Privacy.” The track is off his upcoming album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which is slated for release sometime this year.

In the video, Brown pays homage the late Michael Jackson by wearing a sparkly jacket, striped shirt and fedora, and showing off some of Jackson’s signature dance moves.

