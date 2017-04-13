WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

WATCH: Star Wars Tribute To Carrie Fisher

April 13, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Star Wars

As part of this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, organizers screened a tribute video to the late Carrie Fisher.

The 5-minute tribute includes footage from the films, interviews with Fisher and other stars, and behind-the-scenes photos and video from the Star Wars saga.

Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest.

 

feet WATCH: Star Wars Tribute To Carrie FisherBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live