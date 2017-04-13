WATCH: Star Wars Tribute To Carrie Fisher

As part of this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, organizers screened a tribute video to the late Carrie Fisher.

The 5-minute tribute includes footage from the films, interviews with Fisher and other stars, and behind-the-scenes photos and video from the Star Wars saga.

Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.