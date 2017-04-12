Funny Or Die Turns 10 … Time To Re-Watch ‘The Landlord’

Ten years ago the website Funny Or Die burst onto the internet scene with Will Ferrell in ‘The Landlord.’

Founded by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Chris Henchy, Funny Or Die has created a huge footprint on the comedy landscape. They’ve had everyone from huge Hollywood stars to President Obama on ‘Between Two Ferns’ in their ten years.

Here’s the video that launched the empire … ‘The Landlord’ starring Ferrell, McKay, and most importantly McKay’s daughter Pearl.

Here’s the uncensored version on FunnyorDie.com.

