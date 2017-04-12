Comedian Charlie Murphy Dies After Battling Leukemia

(RADIO ALICE) – Best known as Eddie Murphy’s older brother and also a popular stand-up comic, Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57. TMZ reports the comedian passed away after battling leukemia at a New York City hospital.

Charlie co-wrote Eddie’s movies Norbit and Vampire In Brooklyn and appeared on other movies like CB4 with Chris Rock, The Players Club with Ice Cube and Night at the Museum with Ben Stiller. He also appeared on the television series Are We There Yet? and voiced “Ed Wuncler” on the animated series The Boondocks.

Most notably, Charlie will be remembered for his appearances on Chappelle Show where he recounts the time when Prince challenged him and Eddie at a game of basketball. Another skit involved the times where Charlie would hang out with singer Rick James, played hilariously by Dave Chappelle.

Charlie is survived by his brother Eddie and his three children.



