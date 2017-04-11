WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Season 5 Teaser of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Aims To Shock In First Minute

April 11, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: First Minute, Netflix, OITNB, orange is the new black, Season 5

(RADIO ALICE) – On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser of the first :60 seconds of the fifth season of the critically acclaimed series, Orange Is the New Black. Season 4 left many hearts racing as fans watched Dascha Polanco’s character Daya point a gun at Humphrey, one of the guards.

The teaser picks up at that same point as the rest of the prisoners continue to yell at Daya to pull the trigger. Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) arrive only to question whether or not the riot represents a “step forward or backward in equality.” The next scene returns to Daya telling everyone to “be quiet” and then fades out as a gunshot goes off.

Taking a page from Fox’ action series 24, season 5 of OITNB will take place in real time, over the course of three days.

Season 5 of Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix on Friday, June 9th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live