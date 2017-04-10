WATCH: The New ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer Is Insane

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

April 10, 2017 12:56 PM
The trailer for the next installment in the Thor series is packed solid!

We get a few shots of the evil Hela (), the Goddess of Death, including one where she trashes Thor’s hammer and one where she flattens Asgard.

We are introduced to short haired Thor who set to go toe to green toe with The Hulk in a gladiatorial bout.

Add to those glimpses of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) wielding knives, Jeff Goldblum as the villain The Grandmaster, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and more … all set to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.”

Did I mention Thor versus The Hulk as gladiators?

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 3, 2017.

 

feet WATCH: The New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer Is InsaneBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

