Janet Jackson Divorcing Husband Three Months After Birth Of Their Son

LONDON (CBS SF) — Pop superstar Janet Jackson and her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana are reportedly calling it quits.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple “decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways.” They married in 2013.

News of the divorce comes just three months after the January 3 birth of their son Eissa.

Al Mana, a native of Qatar, is CEO of his family’s multinational conglomerate has an estimated worth of a billion dollars, four times that of Jackson’s fortune.

A source told The Mail the divorce is “amicable” and baby Eissa will live with his mother in London.

This was Jackson’s third marriage and Al Mana’s first. Many speculated the 50-year-old superstar converted to Islam during their marriage after seeing her wearing the traditional Muslim hijab.

During happier times, Al Mana wrote a message to Jackson on his website: “To the most beautiful person in the world. Thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, insha’Allah. We will be together in the Great Forever.”