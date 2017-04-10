Dwayne Johnson Shares ‘Jungle Cruise’ Instagram

ORLANDO, FL (RADIO ALICE) – Over the weekend, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised Disney World guests as they were about to set sail on their trip around the rivers of Asia, Africa and South America by way of the Jungle Cruise ride.

Johnson recently announced plans to produce and star in a movie based on the popular Disney Resort ride. The 44 year-old former wrestler now action star posted a photo on Instagram, posing with the passengers.

As a huge fan of the ride, Johnson thought it would be best to do some research and learn more about the Jungle Cruise. “This is such an amazing, fantastical and cool world to build out,” Johnson said. “Best part about this surprise research day was knowing how FUN of an experience we’re gonna work hard to create for families around the world. That’s the part that gets my excited the most.”

“The movie. The ride. The experience,” he adds. “It’s the cruise of a lifetime. And trust me, you’ll want me as your Skipper. Just don’t forget to bring the Skipper’s beer. Next step… we find our visionary director.”

The Hayward-native stars in the eight installment of the Fast & Furious movies The Fate of the Furious, in theaters this Friday.

Production on Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise‘ movie is expected to begin Spring 2018.

