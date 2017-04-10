Don Rickles Dies Before Voicing ‘Mr. Potato Head’ In 4th ‘Toy Story’ Movie

(RADIO ALICE) – For a generation of ‘Toy Story’ fans, Don Rickle’s was known as the voice of ‘Mr. Potato Head.’ Sadly, Rickles died of kidney failure last Thursday at the age of 90.

The ‘Toy Story’ series span over 20 years, 3 feature length movies, several video games and specials with Rickles to voice the famous spud again in the upcoming Disney•Pixar sequel Toy Story 4.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the legendary comedian “had not recorded new material,” for the animated movie. It is not known how much of an impact Rickles’ passing has on the storyline.

There is the possibility filmmakers could rehash previous lines Rickes has recorded, similar to how Skywalker Sound recycled the late Carrie Fisher’s voice at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Chief Creative Officer for Disney•Pixar, John Lasseter issued a statement about Rickles’ death:

Toy Story co-stars Tom Hanks (Woody) & Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) posted on social media:

Toy Story 4 is scheduled to release in theaters sometime in June 2019.